Dr. Alison Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Bailey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Centennial Heart at Parkridge2339 McCallie Ave Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 508-6733
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
In my opinion, there is not a finer heart doctor in Chattanooga, or anywhere else for that matter. I've had several doctors try to get my blood pressure to stabilize with no positive results. Within 30 days after switching to Dr Bailey, my blood pressure could not be better! Thank you Dr. Bailey. Bill A. Dalton - Ooltewah, TN
About Dr. Alison Bailey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992715502
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
