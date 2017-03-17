Dr. Alison Avram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Avram, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Avram works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital-dermatology (general-medical)50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2696
Kuchnir Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery125 Newbury St Ste 400, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 872-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Avram is awesome. She has helped me a number of times with my skin conditions. She always explains what she is doing and is very thorough during checkups in terms that I understand. Has also recommended OTC medications that work great for me.
About Dr. Alison Avram, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083721781
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avram has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Avram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avram.
