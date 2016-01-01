See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Alishka Abioye, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Alishka Abioye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Abioye works at Oak Street Health West Bellfort in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health West Bellfort
    Oak Street Health West Bellfort
11251 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77096
(713) 352-2421

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Plantar Fasciitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Specialties

    Internal Medicine
    English
    Female
    1811418627
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

