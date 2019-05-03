Overview

Dr. Alisha West, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. West works at UCLA Head and Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.