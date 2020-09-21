Dr. Alisha Pineiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisha Pineiro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.
Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay10710 State Road 54 Ste 108, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7834Monday7:30am - 8:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:30pmThursday7:30am - 8:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay2595 Tampa Rd Ste West, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 380-2349Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay, LLC900 S Pine Island Rd Ste 800, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (727) 382-7833
Pediatrics Associates of Tampa Bay602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8233Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Dr. P could not be more wonderful. She sees all 3 of my kids. We have had some chronic issues and she takes such a balanced approach, taking action but not going overboard. She is so sweet with my kids, they love her and feel very comfortable. Can’t say enough good things about her ??
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1669771028
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pineiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineiro works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.