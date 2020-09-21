Overview

Dr. Alisha Pineiro, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Pineiro works at Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay in Trinity, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL, Plantation, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.