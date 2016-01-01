Overview

Dr. Alisha Fahley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Fahley works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.