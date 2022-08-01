Dr. Alisha Dessavre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dessavre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisha Dessavre, MD
Overview
Dr. Alisha Dessavre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois, Rockford, Illinois and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange.
Dr. Dessavre works at
Locations
Halifax Health - Primary Care Daytona Beach201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 240, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dessavre is an excellent physician. She has a wealth of medical knowledge, keeps up to date with latest conditions/treatments, is an active and caring listener, treats you as if you were family, is as smart as a whip, a stickler to details, and has an amazing memory. She is incredibly smart. She takes time to explain your conditions and completely answer any and all questions. She makes certain to review your plan of care and ascertain you clearly understand. She manages all health needs from a simple, isolated problem to complex, chronic conditions. All the specialists to whom she has referred us have been excellent. Dr. Dessavre is kind, empathetic and caring. In addition, her office staff is professional, knowledgeable, efficient, kind, and always follows through. If they say they will call back, you WILL hear from them. I could not ask for more for my family’s primary health care. I will be a patient for life. This practice is an answer to prayer!
About Dr. Alisha Dessavre, MD
- Family Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois, Rockford, Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dessavre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dessavre accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dessavre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dessavre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dessavre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dessavre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dessavre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dessavre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.