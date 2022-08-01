Overview

Dr. Alisha Dessavre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois, Rockford, Illinois and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange.



Dr. Dessavre works at Halifax Health - Primary Care Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.