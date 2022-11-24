See All Otolaryngologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. 

Dr. Yamasaki works at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ and Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton
    256 Bunn Dr Ste A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 430-9200
  2. 2
    Hillsborough
    719 US Highway 206 Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 271-2102
  3. 3
    Yardley
    111 Floral Vale Blvd Ste A, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 399-4004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2022
    She was kind and compassionate listening to my concerns.
    Deborah Popp — Nov 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD
    About Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184010415
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamasaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamasaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

