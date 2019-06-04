Dr. Alisa Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Alisa Ward, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Locations
Alisa Ward, MD3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 403, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-2802
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s absolutely amazing! Even though one of the other doctors was on call, she still came to check on me on her day off! She’s very easy going! ??
About Dr. Alisa Ward, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Sch of Medicine
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
