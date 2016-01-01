See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Alisa Modena, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alisa Modena, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Modena works at Cooper University Health Care in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Princeton
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Sewell
    4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    1 Cooper Plz Ste 623, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Alisa Modena, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1346297298
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Mammograms
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alisa Modena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Modena has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Modena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

