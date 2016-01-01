Dr. Alisa Modena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Modena, MD
Overview
Dr. Alisa Modena, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Modena works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Princeton10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions
-
2
Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Sewell4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
3
Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine1 Cooper Plz Ste 623, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Modena?
About Dr. Alisa Modena, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1346297298
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Mammograms
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Modena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Modena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modena works at
Dr. Modena has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.