Dr. Alisa Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Maryland Eye Center in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.