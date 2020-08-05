Dr. Alisa Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alisa Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
1
Maryland Eye Center2403 Research Blvd Ste 102, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 232-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kim by a friend who also was a patient. I received excellent care for my cataract surgery and subsequent follow up. I would highly recommend Dr. Kim. She is very thorough and caring.
About Dr. Alisa Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1114968336
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
