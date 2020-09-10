Dr. Alisa Kachikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kachikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Kachikis, MD
Overview
Dr. Alisa Kachikis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Kachikis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kachikis?
She took such great care of me during my high risk pregnancy. Explained everything in ways I could understand. Went above and beyond the standard of care. Never made me feel like I was rushed. She is simply the best!
About Dr. Alisa Kachikis, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1003058025
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kachikis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kachikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kachikis works at
Dr. Kachikis has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kachikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kachikis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kachikis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kachikis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kachikis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.