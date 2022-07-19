Dr. Alisa Femia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Femia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Femia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alisa Femia, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Femia works at
Locations
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Femia and her team are wonderful. All my questions were answered. I felt totally at ease. 10/10
About Dr. Alisa Femia, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology
