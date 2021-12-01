Dr. Alis Asatryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asatryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alis Asatryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alis Asatryan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Locations
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 474-5282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center1941 Johnson Ave Ste 301, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 786-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was knowledgeable, gentle, friendly, and prompt.
About Dr. Alis Asatryan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asatryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asatryan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asatryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Asatryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asatryan.
