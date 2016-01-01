See All Vascular Surgeons in Brighton, MA
Vascular Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alireza Vaziri, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA. 

Dr. Vaziri works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leg and Foot Ulcers along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Elizabeths Medical Center
    736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 272-2529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carney Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alireza Vaziri, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619182714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Vaziri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaziri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaziri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaziri works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Vaziri’s profile.

    Dr. Vaziri has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leg and Foot Ulcers, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaziri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vaziri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaziri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaziri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaziri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

