Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO
Overview
Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Tehrani works at
Locations
University Health Center18064 Wika Rd Ste 103, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 240-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tehrani and his staff are AMAZING! My results were above and beyond what I could have ever imagined. I needed a breast reduction, lift, and implants after losing 115lbs and having babies. Dr. Tehrani was very honest with his opinions on what he thought would have the best results for my situation and I am very thankful to have chosen a surgeon that genuinely cares about his patients. I still have one more surgery to go and I am looking forward to seeing the final results. Nicole was amazing and was there for me whenever I had a question or concern. My entire process has been amazing and I have felt so comfortable with the staff and Dr. Tehrani. I have a friend and family member that had work done so when it was finally my time I knew without a doubt that I wanted my surgery done by Tehrani Plastic Surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Tehrani you won't regret it! I have a new found confidence boost and I owe it all to Dr. Tehrani and his amazing staff.
About Dr. Alireza Tehrani, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
