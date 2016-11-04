Overview

Dr. Alireza Tabesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Tabesh works at EXODUS HEALTHCARE NETWORK in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.