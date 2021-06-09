See All Plastic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSU

Dr. Sadeghi works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Breast Center, New Orleans, LA in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uptown Plastic Surgery Inc
    3434 Prytania St Ste 420, New Orleans, LA 70115
  2. 2
    Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Center
    4228 Houma Blvd Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
  Touro Infirmary
  Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Abdominal Pain
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Abdominal Pain

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 09, 2021
    I met Dr. Sadeghi yesterday, for a consultation. I felt very relaxed with him. He discussed my case, in terms that I thoroughly understood, along with photos of the area that he was going to correct. I read the other reviews and they are absolutely right. He is a very kind person. As a patient, with parts of me that are not perfect, I felt maybe I would feel uncomfortable talking about this with a male physician. I was totally wrong. He has a calm, confident, compassionate manner. Not only do I feel comfortable talking to him, but also in his knowledge and technical abilities as a surgeon. I am glad I have the opportunity to leave a review. I work in the medical field. I did my research prior to selecting Dr. Sadeghi. I chose the right surgeon. Marina Costopoulos, New Orleans, La. June 8,2021
    MARINA COSTOPOULOS — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    LSU
    Residency
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
