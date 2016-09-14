See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, CA
Dr. Alireza Rezapour, MD

Internal Medicine
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alireza Rezapour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rezapour works at La Clinica Monument Medical in Concord, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA.

Locations

    La Clinica Monument
    2000 Sierra Rd, Concord, CA 94518
    Community Medical Centers West Lane
    7912 West Ln Ste 221, Stockton, CA 95210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Back Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 14, 2016
    Dr. Ali Rezapour was my doctor for over 10 years. Was, because he moved out of the Fresno Area. I never had any complaints about his bed side manners or had to wait long to see him. I loved the fact that he used herb medication over pharmaceutical prescriptions. Now I can't seem to find any like him to replace as a new doctor.
    Ken H in Fresno, CA — Sep 14, 2016
    About Dr. Alireza Rezapour, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1043370224
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rezapour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rezapour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rezapour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezapour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezapour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

