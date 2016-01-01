Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811293459
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad Mohammadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.