Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Minagar has been my wife's doctor for about four years now. He was recommended to us by a local doctor in our home town old Deridder La.. We travel two and a half hours twice a year to see this doctor.. He treats my wife and I with the upmost respect. He explains everything in a manner in which we totally understand the medical terms he uses. We have tried several local Neuroligst but haven't been please with any of them. We are totally satisfied with Dr Minagar.
About Dr. Alireza Minagar, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447283734
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minagar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Minagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.