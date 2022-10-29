Dr. Alireza Maghsoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maghsoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Maghsoudi, MD
Dr. Alireza Maghsoudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 470-7691SundayClosed
Virginia Heart - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-5102
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very satisfied with Dr. Maghsoudi visit. He provides all necessary advise on how to manage cardiovascular health. He is well aware of my personal issues and his recommendations are always very effective.
About Dr. Alireza Maghsoudi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427024652
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University|Goergetown U Hosp|Goergetown U Hosp
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Maghsoudi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maghsoudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maghsoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maghsoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maghsoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maghsoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maghsoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.