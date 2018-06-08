Dr. Khosroabadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alireza Khosroabadi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alireza Khosroabadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Khosroabadi works at
Locations
Cutting Edge Surgical Institute23164 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 914-5686
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, highly recommended. Expert in foot and ankle care. thank you
About Dr. Alireza Khosroabadi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841490620
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosroabadi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosroabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khosroabadi has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khosroabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosroabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosroabadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosroabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosroabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.