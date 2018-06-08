Overview

Dr. Alireza Khosroabadi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Khosroabadi works at Cutting Edge Surgical Institute in Woodland Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.