Dr. Alireza Khazaeizadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alireza Khazaeizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Vital Urgent Care, INC2507 Eastbluff Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 200-1655Saturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bahar Medical Group Inc24331 El Toro Rd Ste 360, Laguna Woods, CA 92637 Directions (949) 600-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Board certified and knows what he is doing. Patient care and best outcomes are his priorities. His staff was extremely kind and caring, as well as Dr. Ali.
About Dr. Alireza Khazaeizadeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Yale Affiliated St. Mary's Hospitals
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Shiraz Sch Med
