Dr. Alireza Khazaeizadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Khazaeizadeh works at Vital Urgent Care, INC in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Woods, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.