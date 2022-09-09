Dr. Alireza Ghiam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Ghiam, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Ghiam, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Valley Regional Cancer Center1316 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 575-5870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
While the outcome of my treatment is pending, I have the deepest respect for Dr. Ghiam and his team at Genesis Care in Modesto, California. Everyone at the facility appears skilled, well-informed, and professional. The treatment center is one of the most relaxing medical venues I have ever seen.
About Dr. Alireza Ghiam, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Ghiam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiam.
