Dr. Alireza Farpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Farpour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
Chesapeake Regional Medical Group113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 400, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 842-4499Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is GREAT,
About Dr. Alireza Farpour, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467499376
Education & Certifications
- Estn Va Med Sch
- Medical College Penn
