Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (87)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn

Dr. Falahati-Nini works at Utah Endocrinology in Ogden, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Endocrinology
    5926 Fashion Point Dr Ste 120, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5597
  2. 2
    Utah Endocrinology
    629 Quality Dr Ste 204, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5595
  3. 3
    Utah Endocrinology
    470 E 3900 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5596
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1417989971
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
    Residency
    • Hennepin County Medical Center Minneapolis MN
    Internship
    • Reading Hospital and Medical Center Reading PA
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Falahati-Nini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falahati-Nini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falahati-Nini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falahati-Nini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falahati-Nini has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falahati-Nini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Falahati-Nini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falahati-Nini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falahati-Nini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falahati-Nini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

