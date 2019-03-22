See All Hematologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Alireza Eghtedar, MD

Hematology
2.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alireza Eghtedar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|Wayne State University

Dr. Eghtedar works at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver
    1721 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3474
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Related to Alkylating Agent Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Related to Topoisomerase Type II Inhibitor Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alireza Eghtedar, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1811280431
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|Wayne State University
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
