Dr. Alireza Eghtedar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alireza Eghtedar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|Wayne State University
Dr. Eghtedar works at
Locations
Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver1721 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is great doctor.
About Dr. Alireza Eghtedar, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1811280431
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|Wayne State University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
