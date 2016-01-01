Overview

Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Aminsharifi works at Champaign Dental Group in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Hershey, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.