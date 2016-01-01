See All Urologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Aminsharifi works at Champaign Dental Group in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Hershey, PA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    2050 E 96th St, Cleveland, OH 44106
  2. 2
    Mshmc-rehab Hospital
    500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center Lp
    15 Hope Dr, Hershey, PA 17033

Admitting Hospitals

  Cleveland Clinic
  Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, MD

    Urology
    23 years of experience
    English
    1821520586
    Education & Certifications

    SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aminsharifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Aminsharifi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminsharifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminsharifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

