Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD

Neurology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.

Dr. Ahmadieh works at Ace Periodontics in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ace Peridontics PC
    10752 N 89th Pl Ste 214, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 391-8222
    1968 N Peart Rd Ste 8, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 391-8222

Hospital Affiliations
  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus

Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening
Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Functional Movement Screening

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 06, 2017
    Great and amazing doctor! Will recommend to all my family and friends.
    Chandler, AZ — Jul 06, 2017
    About Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD

    • Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881675916
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Alireza Ahmadieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmadieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmadieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmadieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmadieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

