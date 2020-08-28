Dr. Alireza Abdolmohammadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdolmohammadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Abdolmohammadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Abdolmohammadi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Care Plus310 HARTNELL AVE, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 245-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Ali very much. He is always very caring and explains things well. He helped me through my breast cancer treatments. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Alireza Abdolmohammadi, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1871816207
Education & Certifications
- QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdolmohammadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdolmohammadi.
