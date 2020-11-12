See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD

Pain Management
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Abdollahi-Fard works at California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists
    7152 N Sharon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-6807
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Back Pain
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2020
    He was very efficient and compassionate
    Nancy J. LeVan — Nov 12, 2020
    Dr. Abdollahi-Fard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdollahi-Fard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1205161932
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, San Francisco (Pain Management)
    • University Of California, San Francisco, Anesthesia & Perioperative Care
    • University of California at Los Angeles, Surgery
    • University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdollahi-Fard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdollahi-Fard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdollahi-Fard works at California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abdollahi-Fard’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdollahi-Fard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdollahi-Fard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdollahi-Fard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdollahi-Fard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

