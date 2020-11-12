Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdollahi-Fard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD
Overview
Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists7152 N Sharon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-6807Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very efficient and compassionate
About Dr. Alireza Abdollahi-Fard, MD
- Pain Management
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1205161932
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco (Pain Management)
- University Of California, San Francisco, Anesthesia & Perioperative Care
- University of California at Los Angeles, Surgery
- University Of California At San Diego School Of Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdollahi-Fard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdollahi-Fard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdollahi-Fard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdollahi-Fard speaks Persian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdollahi-Fard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdollahi-Fard.
