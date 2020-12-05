See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
20 years of experience
Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Ketefian works at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Cntr Bldg in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Lamc
    4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 783-2254
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    55 S Lake Ave Fl 9, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 440-9161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2020
    I'm in my mid-30s and knew that I would need help getting pregnant. Through Kaiser's Dept. of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, I got an appointment with Dr. Ketefian in Feb. She was kind, thorough, and patient from the very beginning. As I was scheduled to do my 1st IUI, elective procedures were put on hold due to COVID. Dr. Ketefian took the time to walk us through the clinic's procedures and checked in by phone and email. Once the clinic opened again in May, the staff was incredibly organized from the receptionist on up. After 2 failed IUI rounds, we regrouped with Dr. Ketefian and decided to pursue IVF. Kaiser offers this service through the HRC Fertility Clinic. It's seamless because Dr. Ketefian would continue to see us at HRC and our health info would be transferred. Like previous times, we met with Dr. Ketefian to walk us through the IVF process. As we waited for the new cycle to start, I got pregnant naturally in the interim! We are thankful Dr. Ketefian and the staff!
    Estee S. — Dec 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD
    About Dr. Aline Ketefian, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356502264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ketefian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ketefian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketefian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketefian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketefian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketefian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

