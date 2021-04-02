Dr. Herlopian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD
Overview
Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-3865
-
2
Ynhh Neurology Infusion Fairfield75 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (877) 925-3637
-
3
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 688-2495
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herlopian is the best neurologist that I've had in my 30+ years living with epilepsy. She sincerely cares about her patients and spends time explaining things that most neurologists do not, in my experience at least. Patient education is very important to her. She is terrific.
About Dr. Aline Herlopian, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790063899
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Herlopian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herlopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herlopian has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herlopian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herlopian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herlopian.
