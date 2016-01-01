Dr. Alina Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Alina Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Swedish Nephrology - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 215-4250
Madison Clinic1101 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1300
Swedish Medical Center-first Hill747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alina Wong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
