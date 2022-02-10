See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Alina Urman, DO

Dr. Alina Urman, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Alina Urman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Urman works at New Leaf Nutrition in Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Leaf Nutrition LLC
    110 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 (201) 265-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alina Urman, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1871908525
    • 1871908525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Urman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Urman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

