Dr. Staniaszek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alina Staniaszek, MD
Overview
Dr. Alina Staniaszek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 301 Us Highway 9, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 617-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alina Staniaszek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316960792
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staniaszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Staniaszek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staniaszek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staniaszek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staniaszek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.