Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanciu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Stanciu works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Care & Laser Center3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2210, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 262-5883
-
2
Naples Office840 111th Ave N Ste 2, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 262-5883
-
3
Advanced Eye Care & Laser Center7025 Yellowstone Blvd Ste 1Z, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanciu?
I found Dr. Stanciu when I did a Groupon after moving to Bonita Springs. From the first visit she was and remains amazingly knowledgeable and honest. She helps to make sure that you look beautiful and not fake. Love her and her amazing staff Rewa and Abbi!
About Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
- 1992737753
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hosp
- Brookdale Hosptal Med Center
- Northrop Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- C.U.N.Y. Queens College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanciu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanciu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanciu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanciu works at
Dr. Stanciu has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanciu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stanciu speaks Armenian, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanciu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanciu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanciu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanciu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.