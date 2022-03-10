See All Ophthalmologists in Estero, FL
Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (103)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Stanciu works at Advanced Eye Care & Laser Center in Estero, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Care & Laser Center
    3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2210, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-5883
  2. 2
    Naples Office
    840 111th Ave N Ste 2, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 262-5883
  3. 3
    Advanced Eye Care & Laser Center
    7025 Yellowstone Blvd Ste 1Z, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 793-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (55)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I found Dr. Stanciu when I did a Groupon after moving to Bonita Springs. From the first visit she was and remains amazingly knowledgeable and honest. She helps to make sure that you look beautiful and not fake. Love her and her amazing staff Rewa and Abbi!
    Lidia Garner — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992737753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hosp
    Residency
    • Brookdale Hosptal Med Center
    Internship
    • Northrop Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • C.U.N.Y. Queens College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alina Stanciu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanciu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanciu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanciu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanciu has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanciu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Stanciu speaks Armenian, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanciu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanciu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanciu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanciu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.