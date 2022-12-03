Dr. Alina McDermed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina McDermed, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alina McDermed, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. McDermed works at
Spectrum Health Medical Group2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is concerned, very respectful and knowledgeable about what I'm doing and how I'm doing.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. McDermed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermed accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermed.
