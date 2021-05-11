Dr. Mateo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alina Mateo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alina Mateo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-8461
Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mateo performed my mastectomy along with reconstruction by Dr. Kanchwala. The results were fantastic. An amazing surgical tram. Dr. Mateo is a very caring physician and has an amazing bedside manor.
About Dr. Alina Mateo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154684959
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mateo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mateo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mateo has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mateo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mateo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mateo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.