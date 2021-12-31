Dr. Masters-Israilov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alina Masters-Israilov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alina Masters-Israilov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Masters-Israilov works at
Locations
Neurology at Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masters-Israilov changed my life. I used to have weekly painful migraines that would last days for over a decade. I never thought it was possible to have a pain free life until I met Dr Masters. She took the time to listen, she was so incredibly knowledgeable and found the right medication for me. I am so thankful to her for giving me my life back. I am able to work, enjoy life and be happy thanks to her.
About Dr. Alina Masters-Israilov, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1912317116
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masters-Israilov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masters-Israilov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
