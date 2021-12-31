See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alina Masters-Israilov, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alina Masters-Israilov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Masters-Israilov works at Neurology at Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology at Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Functional Movement Screening
TCD Bubble Test
ImPACT Testing
Functional Movement Screening
TCD Bubble Test

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Masters-Israilov changed my life. I used to have weekly painful migraines that would last days for over a decade. I never thought it was possible to have a pain free life until I met Dr Masters. She took the time to listen, she was so incredibly knowledgeable and found the right medication for me. I am so thankful to her for giving me my life back. I am able to work, enjoy life and be happy thanks to her.
    — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Alina Masters-Israilov, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912317116
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

