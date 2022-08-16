See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Norman, OK
Dr. Alina Justiz, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alina Justiz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Justiz works at Oklahoma Pain Physicians PC in Norman, OK with other offices in Purcell, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Pain Physicians PC
    1215 Crossroads Blvd Ste 100, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 310-2715
  2. 2
    Norman Office
    3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 102, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 606-8920
  3. 3
    Oklahoma Pain Physicians
    1401 N 4th Ave Ste 106, Purcell, OK 73080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 657-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery
  • Purcell Municipal Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 16, 2022
    Dr. Justiz and the staff are very helpful and always make sure you are taking the correct medications, it is amazing how they care about the patient.
    Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Alina Justiz, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053405951
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida
    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Med Coll of WI
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alina Justiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Justiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Justiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Justiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

