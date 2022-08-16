Overview

Dr. Alina Justiz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Oklahoma Center For Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Justiz works at Oklahoma Pain Physicians PC in Norman, OK with other offices in Purcell, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.