Overview

Dr. Alina Huang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.