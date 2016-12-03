Dr. Alina Gavrila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavrila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Gavrila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alina Gavrila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Jefferson Healthcare.
Dr. Gavrila works at
Locations
-
1
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Jefferson Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavrila?
I went in for a colonoscopy and met Dr. Alina Gavrila for the first time. She was very kind and friendly, and did an excellent job of explaining things before and after the procedure. I felt very comfortable and I would definitely go see her again for future appointments.
About Dr. Alina Gavrila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1538148879
Education & Certifications
- University Washington
- LSU MC
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavrila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavrila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavrila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavrila works at
Dr. Gavrila has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gavrila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gavrila speaks Romanian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavrila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavrila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavrila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavrila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.