Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.



Dr. Galliano Pardo works at Beaches TMS and Brain Health in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.