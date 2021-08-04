See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.

Dr. Galliano Pardo works at Beaches TMS and Brain Health in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaches TMS and Brain Health
    4141 Southpoint Dr E Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216
  2. 2
    Beaches Behavioral
    1909 Beach Blvd Ste 201, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2021
    I have been to more psychiatrists than I can count after 25 years of anxiety and depression. Dr. Galliano-Pardo is wonderful. She takes time to get to know her clients and create relationships. I believe she really wants her patients to get well. She is willing to discuss alternative treatment modalities (i.e. TMS, esketamine) and try different medication protocols until you feel better! Jasmine and Claire are such caring and supportive team members as well!
    About Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alina Galliano Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galliano Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Galliano Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Galliano Pardo has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Galliano Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galliano Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galliano Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

