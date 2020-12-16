Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alina Fuchs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alina Fuchs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Boro Park Ob/Gyn5925 15TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-2700
Boro Park Obstetrics and Gynecology PC52d Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 388-2700Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Midwood Adult Daycare Inc.1001 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 693-1011
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 747-9310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great overall experience. Provides excellent follow up care. Easy to speak with. Responds in a timely manner to patients concerns. Would recommend highly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuchs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
