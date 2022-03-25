Overview

Dr. Alina Djougarian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Djougarian works at Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.