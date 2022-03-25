Dr. Alina Djougarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Djougarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alina Djougarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Alina Djougarian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
Northwell Health Eye Institute at Bethpage4300 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 210-8200
Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Djougarian is very skilled and has an excellent bedside manner. Through her skill my life has been changed, I can see again! I was very nervous about the operation but her demeanor and kind words calmed me.
About Dr. Alina Djougarian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Djougarian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Djougarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Djougarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
