Dr. Alima Farooki, MD
Dr. Alima Farooki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Alima B. Farooki MD PC127 Union St Ste 106, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-6140
Dr. Farooki is caring and empathetic. She doesn't rush people out the door, and she will take the time needed to listen. She also tends to look at a whole-health picture (at least a little bit), which is unusual in psychiatrists. This means she looks at nutrition, exercise, and not just medication. However, she does not work with any insurance companies and is pricey. She also has fairly limited office hours, and while she can be reached at other times, it can be tough for non-emergencies.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1275748717
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Farooki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.