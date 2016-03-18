See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Alima Farooki, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alima Farooki, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Farooki works at FAROOKI ALIMA B MD in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alima B. Farooki MD PC
    127 Union St Ste 106, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-6140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alima Farooki, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275748717
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alima Farooki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Farooki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Farooki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Farooki works at FAROOKI ALIMA B MD in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Farooki’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

