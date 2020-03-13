Overview

Dr. Alif Sarah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Sarah works at Alif Sarah MD PC in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.