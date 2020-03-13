See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Alif Sarah, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alif Sarah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Sarah works at Alif Sarah MD PC in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alif Sarah, MD.
    1625 W Ina Rd Ste 123, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 297-9813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Burn Injuries
Dizziness
Vertigo
Burn Injuries

Dizziness
Vertigo
  
Burn Injuries
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
  
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
  
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Physical Examination
Polyuria
  
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 13, 2020
    Very knowledgeable and yet flexible, gives expert treatment with patient preferences taken into account. I am a nurse practitioner and I appreciate his care,
    Janet Nodine — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Alif Sarah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1992866651
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Res Care System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Alif Sarah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

