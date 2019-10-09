Overview

Dr. Alif Manejwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Manejwala works at GHEVONT WARTANIAN, MD, PA in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.