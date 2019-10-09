Dr. Alif Manejwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manejwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alif Manejwala, MD
Dr. Alif Manejwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Ghevont Wartanian MD PA1307 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-0500
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Hi This is one of his patient ,talking great about this physician. he is very compassionate understanding and helpful. As a physician I highly regard him and would recommend everybody to choose him as a their primary doctor.
About Dr. Alif Manejwala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Manejwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manejwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manejwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manejwala has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manejwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manejwala speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Manejwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manejwala.
